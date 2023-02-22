WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – One prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh could take the witness stand on Thursday as part of his defense strategy, a source close to his legal team told News 2.

Murdaugh – who is standing trial for the killings of his wife and youngest son at their family’s Colleton County property in June 2021 – has long maintained his innocence in their deaths.

While his legal team is expected to rest their case this week in the long-running murder trial, sources say the disbarred attorney could testify before closing arguments are given as part of the defense’s strategy; however, his appearance on the stand could change, News 2 has learned.

Murdaugh’s testimony would come just days after his only living son, Buster, delivered lengthy witness testimony on Monday where he described his father as acting normal prior to the murders but distraught later in the evening.

Buster also gave the jury what the defense hopes will be some clarity in an ongoing debate about what Murdaugh said in an interview after the murders. In a video, the prosecution claims Murdaugh said “I did him so bad” when talking about Paul. Buster said he knows his father’s voice and his father said, “they did him so bad.” He also said Murdaugh made the same statement the night of the murders.

