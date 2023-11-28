BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Former attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 27 years in prison during a hearing held Tuesday morning.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 22 counts — including money laundering, breach of trust, and financial fraud — as part of a plea agreement reached by his defense attorneys and state prosecutors last week.

“I agree that I wrongly took all of that money, your honor, and did all of those crimes,” Murdaugh told Newman at a hearing earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Newman accepted the negotiated 27-year sentence. Murdaugh will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence which is 22.5 years.

It was also the first time Murdaugh’s 18 victims had the opportunity to speak directly to the once-prominent attorney, now wearing an orange jumpsuit, who promised to help his clients then stole most, if not all, of what he won for them.

“I’m not crying because of what he stole from me. I’m crying for what he did to everybody in this suit,” Jordan Jinks, a close friend who Murdaugh allegedly stole more than $100,000 from, said through tears.

“What kind of animal are you?” Jinks asked Murdaugh. “The money you stole from me you could have asked me for and I would have gave it to you because that’s how I felt about you and your family.”

During the hearing, Murdaugh gave lengthy remarks, apologizing individually to each of his victims, their families, and his own family. He was visibly emotional at times, unable to speak through the tears as he acknowledged his wrongdoings.

This story is breaking and will be updated.