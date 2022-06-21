COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh has waived his right to a hearing in the case decided whether he will maintain his license to practice law in the state of South Carolina.

The matter was supposed to be discussed by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 22. Murdaugh waived the right June 21, which permitted the Court to cancel the hearing.

The Court had previously expedited the hearing, noting standard practices for investigating evidence for disbarment were not necessary since Murdaugh had admitted to multiple financial crimes.

The Court will now make a decision on disbarment.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.