FILE | Investigators search Alex Murdaugh’s property in Colleton County a day after his wife and son were found dead near the dog kennels in June 2021.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An expansive Colleton County property belonging to Alex Murdaugh, known as Moselle, has been listed for sale.

Murdaugh’s wife and son, Paul and Margaret, were found dead on the property in early June 2021. Documents revealed Murdaugh found the two were allegedly found near the dog kennels on the land off Moselle Road.

It is believed Murdaugh owes more than $2 million on the property in outstanding mortgage payments.

The 1,772-acre property is listed for $3.9 million by Crosby Land Company. It includes an equipment shed, an enclosed shop, and 12 dog kennels.

“Improvements include a well-appointed 5,275 sq. ft. custom-built home constructed in 2011,” the listing reads. “Originally built as a permanent residence with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this spacious floor plan could easily be converted into a weekend hunting lodge with the capability to sleep up to 15 people.”

Victims of a fatal 2019 boat crash that took the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach have filed multi-million dollar claims against the estates of now-deceased Paul Murdaugh, who was purportedly driving the boat, and his mother, Margaret.

Attorney for Mallory Beach’s estate, Mark Tinsley, told News 2 the property was supposed to have been listed for sale back in January. He said there is an offer on the table, but a buyer has not been identified.

Tinsley said there is a 90-day window for the sale of the property.