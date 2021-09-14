Attorney: Family of former Murdaugh housekeeper has not received money from wrongful death settlement

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An attorney representing the estate of a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family says that her sons have not yet received money owed to them as the result of a wrongful death settlement.

Gloria Satterfield was the Murdaugh family housekeeper for over two decades before dying in 2018 after what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home.

Following her death, a $500,000 wrongful death claim was filed against Alex Murdaugh on behalf of Satterfield’s estate. The lawyer representing the estate in the 2018 lawsuit was Corey Fleming, Alex Murdaugh’s close friend and college roommate.

According to attorney Eric Bland, who is now representing Satterfield’s estate, the claim was granted and the case was closed, but neither the estate nor Satterfield’s sons have received any money, although court records show that the claim was paid.

Bland said that he has questioned Fleming and Palmetto Bank, which was brought in to handle the settlement, on why the funds have not yet been received.