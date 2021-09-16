Attorney for Gloria Satterfield’s estate comments on Murdaugh arrest, future prosecution

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The lawyer for the estate of Gloria Satterfield, spoke to News 2 Thursday after Alex Murdaugh’s bond court hearing.

Gloria Satterfield was the Murdaugh family housekeeper for over two decades before dying in 2018 after what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home.

“Everybody took the word of Alex Murdaugh because when Gloria Satterfield fell down the stairs she had a traumatic brain injury, so she never woke up. She was in coma for 3 weeks in the hospital and died so was never able to explain. Mr. Murdaugh was the one who said their dogs were the one that caused her to trip and fall,” says Eric Bland the attorney for Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

Following her death, a $500,000 wrongful death claim was filed against Alex Murdaugh on behalf of Satterfield’s estate. The lawyer representing the estate in the 2018 lawsuit was Corey Fleming, Alex Murdaugh’s close friend and college roommate.

“The only person who visited Gloria in the hospital, was Margaret Murdaugh. The boys who she helped raise didn’t visit her, Alex didn’t visit her nor did he help pay for her funeral,” Bland says.

According to Bland, the claim was granted and the case was closed, but neither the estate nor Satterfield’s sons have received any money, although court records show that the claim was paid.

Now, Bland believes that between Murdaugh and those who assisted him, the Satterfield estate is owed a sum of $4 million.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant and if we keep a lot of light of what’s going on and point out hypocritical that his bond is different than everyone else’s bond. Sooner or later, judges are going to get the message,” says Bland.