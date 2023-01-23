Attorney Ronnie Richter — one of the attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield — joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray to provide expert analysis on the first day of jury selection as the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial gets underway in Colleton County.

Richter discussed why attorneys for both Murdaugh and the state would want the case tried by a Colleton County jury, noting that Murdaugh is both “feared and revered” in the small community. He also touched on whether he believes the jury should be sequestered for the duration of the trial, as well as who might or might not be chosen as a juror.