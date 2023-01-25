CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorney Ronnie Richter — one of the attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield — joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray to provide expert analysis on opening statements from the defense and prosecution in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Richter spoke about the “surprising” use of graphic evidence by both sides as well as the differences between direct and circumstantial evidence. The prosecution is relying on circumstantial evidence in this case as there were no first-hand witnesses.

The pair also discussed the significance of having Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s oldest son, seated behind his father in the courtroom and what message that could potentially send to the jury.

Lastly, Richter touched on whether he believes the jury pool is representative of the community in Colleton County.