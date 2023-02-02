CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorney Ronnie Richter — one of the attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield — joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray to provide expert analysis as the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues in Colleton County.

A large portion of Thursday’s testimony was dedicated to whether Judge Clifton Newman would allow the jury to hear evidence related to Alex Murdaugh’s character, including his alleged financial crimes, as proof of motive.

“As a proposition, we do not convict people on bad character,” Richter said. “The general rule is bad character evidence is not admissible to prove this crime.”

He noted, however, that the defense opened the door to allow character evidence through a question during Wednesday’s testimony in which defense attorney Jim Griffin asked a witness if he could think of any reason why Murdaugh would murder his wife and son.

“That question allowed judge Newman properly to rule ‘you the defense have now injected into this trial Alex Murdaugh’s character and having done that I’m going to afford the state an opportunity to offer some counter-opposing evidence about his character.'”

But, there are caveats, Richter explained. In order for such evidence to be admissible in court it must bear some intimate relationship to the crime itself, a legal principle known as ‘res gestae.’

“What the state wants to say here is these financial crimes built to a point where Alex was under such pressure — that pressure breaks pipes — and those pipes broke on June 7, 2021,” he said, also highlighting the boat crash and impending lawsuit as another intersection.

Richter said “the well is very deep,” meaning if the prosecution is allowed to present the relevant evidence in front of the jury, it could prolong the trial another couple of weeks.

The jury was not present for testimony from witnesses from Murdaugh’s former law firm on Thursday because Newman has to rule what evidence they present will be admissible.

“It is critical that he hears this evidence first outside of the jury’s presence because there’s no way they could hear it and then un-remember what they heard,” Richter said.

More testimony related to Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes from former friends and colleagues is expected to be heard Friday morning, but the jury will not be present.