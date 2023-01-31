CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorney Ronnie Richter — one of the attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield — joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray to provide expert analysis as witness testimony continues in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

The conversation opened with a discussion of a clip played in Monday’s testimony from an interview given by Murdaugh just days after the kills of Margaret and Paul. Debate erupted over what exactly Murdaugh said, which Richter said is beneficial to the defense because it leaves the jury with more questions than answers.

Richter also noted that the interview audio is likely the only time the jury will hear directly from Murdaugh as he is unlikely to testify during the trial.

Next, Richter touched on the importance of the cell phone data presented in court Tuesday and said although it may seem tedious, it is necessary for the prosecution to lay such a foundation prior to presenting the evidence.

Lastly, Richter said despite it progressively relatively quickly, he expects the trial to last at least another two weeks.