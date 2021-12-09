Attorneys believe Alex Murdaugh accomplice received money from Satterfield wrongful death settlement

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Did a man who assisted Alex Murdaugh in a botched assisted suicide receive money from the wrongful death settlement involving the family’s longtime housekeeper? That is a question attorneys representing the woman’s estate are now trying to confirm.

Attorneys representing the estate of Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018 after a slip and fall accident at the family’s Colleton County home, said they believe settlement payments from Alex Murdaugh were given to Curtis Smith.

Smith has been added as a defendant to the ongoing Satterfield lawsuit.

“The suit seeks to impose a constructive trust against any money or property in the possession of Mr. Smith that was obtained through use of the Satterfield money and seeks to explore Smith’s role in aiding and abetting Murdaugh’s fraud and breach of his fiduciary duties to the Satterfield sons,” said Attorney Eric Bland of the Bland Richter Law Firm.

Attorneys said that between 2015 and 2017, Smith – who they referred to as “Cousin Eddie” – received personal checks from either Alex Murdaugh’s individual account and/or cashier’s checks from a fake Bank of America forge account totaling approximately $2,000,000.

“Some of which were issued between the time that Alex Murdaugh took approximately $3,400,000.00 from the Satterfield wrongful death settlement and deposited all of that money in the fake BOA “Forge” accounts,” said Bland.

Smith was arrested and charged with assisting Alex Murdaugh in a made-up suicide attempt back in September.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Murdaugh gave Smith the gun and orchestrated the shooting so that a beneficiary could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Smith was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.