MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected in a Colleton County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged last week in the murders of his wife Margaret and Paul Murdaugh.

Attorneys following the developments say several things could happen during the hearing, including deciding whether or not to deny the bond, set a bond, and the potential for evidence to be revealed.

Murdaugh was officially charged in the murders of Paul and Margaret last Thursday by a Colleton County Grand Jury. The indictments did little to answer outstanding questions about the events of the night of June 7th, 2021, other than confirming two separate guns were used in the crimes.

Whether or not the state’s prosecutors decide to reveal some of their evidence against Alex Murdaugh during the bond remains to be seen.

Attorney Joe McCulloch, who represents another victim connected to the Murdaugh family, says it’s likely the state will try to protect as much information as it can; however, he believes Murdaugh’s attorneys will likely work to bring details to light.

As far as a speedy trial, McCulloch believes Murdaugh’s defense has an uphill battle.

“From a pragmatic standpoint or I guess a bloodless standpoint, the Murdaugh Murder case is of no more significance than the 15 murder cases no doubt pending in the county ahead of it, maybe more,” says McCulloch. “I don’t think it’s going to get much traction with the court, just because of the practicality are dead.”

Another challenge for a speedy trial could be the schedule of Murdaugh’s Chief Attorney, Dick Harpootlian, who serves as a State Senator. A fast trial could place it right in the middle of the legislative session set to resume in January.

Murdaugh’s attorneys have requested a trial to begin within 60 days of the charges being filed against their client.

Wednesday’s hearing would be Murdaugh’s first in-person court appearance since late 2021.