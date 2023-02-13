WARNING: Some may find content in the body camera video clips upsetting.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Body camera footage presented as evidence in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial was released Monday morning.

The video details law enforcement’s arrival at the family’s Colleton County property on the night Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death.

Video from both Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene and Corporal Chad McDowell were played as part of testimony on January 26. It includes video from the kennels where Margaret and Paul were killed, and law enforcement interaction with Alex after initial arrival.

Sgt. Greene was the first officer to arrive on the scene after Alex Murdaugh called 9-1-1 to report his wife and son were shot. He can be seen questioning Murdaugh and working to protect the crime scene.

Videos provided are redacted. Warning: Some may find content in these videos upsetting.

Cpl. McDowell, a K-9 handler, was on the scene with his dog Evo. He is also seen marking evidence like shell casings with crime scene tape.

A review of testimony from Sgt. Greene and Cpl. McDowell can be found here.