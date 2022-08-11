COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman on Thursday revoked bond for a man caught in the web of crimes committed by former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Curtis Smith was indicted for multiple crimes alongside Alex Murdaugh, including the failed suicide-for-hire plot in which Murdaugh allegedly paid Smith to shoot him on the side of a rural Colleton County road in an effort to secure a life insurance payout for Murdaugh’s son, Buster, as well as multiple drug-related and financial crimes.

In a June 28 bond hearing on State Grand Jury charges for the money and drug crimes, Smith claimed that he had “no money” and asked for that to be taken into consideration when setting bond. His defense echoed that he was of “limited financial resources.”

In Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution revealed that Smith had over $50,000 in his bank account at the time he claimed to have no money. They said that Smith’s misrepresentation of his finances was the crux of the bond revocation hearing.

Likewise, the prosecution accused Smith of violating house arrest, which was a condition of the June 28 bond. They cited multiple instances of him visiting places like Walmart, Food Lion, and private homes, none of which are permitted.

Smith’s defense argued that the whole thing was essentially a big misunderstanding.

They acknowledged that Smith had money, but still felt “limited financial resources” was an accurate representation. According to the defense, most of Smith’s money went towards paying bills/debts and financing his legal troubles.

Regarding his violations of house arrest, Smith’s team agreed that he was at fault. They said that they had a “come to Jesus” moment with him trying to explain the strict parameters of the house arrest, which they say were not clearly enough conveyed to Smith. As someone who is unfamiliar with the ins and outs of bond conditions, they claimed Smith’s violations were unintentional oversights.

Notably, the defense argued that revoking Smith’s bond and sending him back to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center would be excessive, especially since he suffers from back issues and couldn’t be housed in the medical unit since Murdaugh, his codefendant, is being housed there.

Smith himself apologized to Judge Newman and insisted that he was not trying to mislead or disobey the court.

However, Judge Newman was not swayed by the defense’s explanations and ultimately revoked Smith’s bond.