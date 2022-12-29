COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman, who will preside over the high-profile upcoming murder trial of embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, issued an order Wednesday seeking to protect the identity of jurors.

The order prohibits “the disclosure of the identity of, and certain identifying information pertaining to, jurors summoned to appear.” Jurors will only be identified by juror number.

Judge Newman said that the decision was made “considering the nature of the case and in the interest of justice.”

Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County home on June 7, 2021. The trial is set to begin January 23.

In preparation for the upcoming trial, state prosecutors filed a December 23 motion imploring the court to allow evidence of motive, which includes the nearly 100 other white collar crimes for which Murdaugh has been indicted in the time since the murders.

Prosecutors argue that Murdaugh killed his wife and son because he feared they would expose the house of cards he had built by allegedly stealing millions of dollars from his legal clients over the past two decades. The rumblings of the collapse had already begun, however, as Murdaugh was confronted by partners at his law firm about missing money just hours before the murders.

“The reality for [Murdaugh] is that he had never had to face accountability throughout his life, but on June 7, 2021, he was simply running out of options to avoid not just accountability — but the certainty of long prison time, financial ruin, and permanent damage to the prominence of his family name from which he had benefitted for so long,” prosecutors wrote.

Murdaugh’s team said the theory was absurd and argued that no amount of impending legal or financial doom would drive him to murder his wife and son. They also said that inclusion of the other crimes should be prohibited, as it is just a way for prosecutors to paint Murdaugh as a bad man and cloud the jury’s ability to judge his propensity to commit the specific crime for which he is on trial.

In the latest motion, the state also referenced Murdaugh’s September 4 botched suicide attempt, which he admitted to orchestrating, identifying it as an indicator of behavior.

“[Murdaugh’s] conduct on September 4, 2021 mirrors his conduct on June 7, 2021 — when he was out of options and confronted with his financial crimes, he shot those closest to him to make himself a victim.”

Finally, prosecutors argued that the murders were also, in part, a distraction. They said Murdaugh was essentially at the end of his rope and out of ways to hide the mounting evidence of other crimes, and hoped to divert attention.

“Faced with a grease fire of multiple means of exposure and otherwise incurable liabilities, [Murdaugh] opted to set off a bigger explosion to choke away the oxygen and snuff the flame.” For that reason, prosecutors argue his other crimes are relevant to the murder case.