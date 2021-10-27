Court to discuss future of Murdaugh family assets on Friday

Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Chesterfield County Court on Friday is expected to discuss the future of assets belonging to disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster.

Attorney Mark Tinsley, who is representing the estate of Mallory Beach, confirmed the news. Beach died in 2019 when a boat allegedly being driven by an intoxicated Paul Murdaugh crashed into a piling near Archer’s Creek Bridge. Paul was facing charges for the crash when he and his mother were killed in June, and those charges have since been dropped.

However, the Beach family still has a wrongful death lawsuit against Alex and Buster Murdaugh, since Alex owned the boat and Paul used Buster’s ID to buy alcohol.

Another passenger injured in the boating accident, Connor Cook, is also expected to be represented at the hearing. Cook is accusing Alex of orchestrating a “whisper campaign” to shift the blame from Paul and frame Cook as the driver.

Eric Bland, who is representing the family of the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper who died after an alleged fall at their residence, will also be at the hearing. Alex is accused of stealing millions of dollars from the estate of Gloria Satterfield after he purportedly diverted funds from a wrongful death settlement into a shell account.

The parties are concerned about the shifting of assets as the lawsuits against Alex pile up. An October 22 motion to freeze the assets lists circumstances such as Alex giving Buster power of attorney, a recent photograph appearing to show Buster gambling in Las Vegas, and Buster’s listing of a boat for sale as suspicious.

Alex’s lawyers have claimed that he is no longer a man of significant means, saying that his decades-long opioid addiction drained him of his money.

However, the plaintiffs say that “significant questions remain concerning where his assets have gone and when such assets were transferred or disposed.”

Tinsley said that he will ask attorneys John T. Lay Jr. and Peter McCoy Jr. to oversee the assets “to divest Alex Murdaugh and Buster Murdaugh of any ability to hide, conceal, encumber, sell, or otherwise dispose of the subject assets and to locate, secure, and preserve the same so that the defendants may be held accountable.”