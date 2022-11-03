HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The HBO Max documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of a once-powerful Hampton County legal dynasty premiered Thursday.

“Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty” digs deeper into the crimes of Alex Murdaugh, the Murdaugh family’s influence on the community, and what victims have to say about how things have unraveled.

“It is a story of many small towns that have a prominent figure that can do whatever he wants,” said co-director Daniel Sivan in an interview with News 2’s sister station, WSAV. Sivan directed the project with his wife, Mor Loushy.

He said that while the story may play out like a made-for-tv drama, he wants people to understand the danger that results when power and corruption go unchecked.

“I want people not to look at it as it is so sexy to look at this murderer, but question our system that creates this privilege,” said Sivan. “And privilege is dangerous and changing the system is going to be very painful.”

The series brings on people close to the Murdaughs, including some of those involved in the many crimes or tragedies within the family’s orbit.

“Our contributors were extremely brave,” said Sivan. “They took very big risks because until now, the Murdaughs could allegedly wipe you off the map politically or financially if you speak against them.”

The series also spoke to legal experts and journalists close to the case. WCBD and WSAV were contributors to the series.

While the story has captivated audiences who have followed the case closely, Sivan wants to make clear that the documentary does not intend to draw any sort of conclusion.

“Our job as documentary filmmakers is to bring the facts. We are not a jury, we are not judges of the situation. The audience needs to make up their minds, but also the audience needs to understand that we don’t have yet all the facts at hand.”

Rather, Sivan saw his job as asking the “very troubling questions” that the case brought about.

Sivan also said that while the Murdaughs are at the center of the story, they should not be the main focus. Instead, attention should be given to the victims, who Sivan called the real heroes.

“We felt it was important not to make it into a true crime that was a profile of a perpetrator,” said Sivan of his team from Campfire Studios. “You see so many of them out there. ‘Dahmer’ for example. That showcases the perpetrator. For us, the real heroes are the victims and the people who have been suffering over the years.”

WSAV’s Andrew Davis spoke exclusively to Daniel Sivan, the director of HBO’s documentary on Alex Murdaugh. Watch the full interview above.