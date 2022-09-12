CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – A federal trial date has been set for the former banker accused of helping disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh steal millions of dollars from clients.

Russel Laffitte has been indicted by a State Grand Jury for various financial crimes, including wire fraud, bank fraud, and misallocation of bank funds.

He is alleged to have committed the crimes while working in partnership with Murdaugh, who would have Laffitte manage settlements he secured for personal injury clients. Laffitte has claimed no wrongdoing, saying he acted at the direction of Murdaugh, and that he believed Murdaugh to be giving solid legal advice.

Filings in federal court Monday show that the jury selection process for Laffitte’s trial is expected to begin on November 8, with the trial set to follow immediately after.

The trial could last up to 10 days, according to the filings.