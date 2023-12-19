COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Former Chief Justice for the South Carolina Supreme Court Jean Toal has been appointed to preside over future cases related to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial.

Toal will replace South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman, who oversaw numerous cases involving the disbarred Hampton County attorney, after he asked last month to be removed from all related post-trial motions.

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul during a six-week trail overseen by Newman earlier this year.

In October, Murdaugh’s defense team requested a requested a retrial following allegations of jury tampering by Colleton County Clerk of Court of Rebecca Hill. That petition for a new trial is pending in the Court of General Sessions in Colleton County.

The order, handed down by S.C. Chief Justice Donald Beatty on Monday, gives Toal “exclusive jurisdiction for the limited purpose of presiding over Defendant’s motion for a new trial.”

“Justice Toal shall decide all matters pertaining to these cases, including motions to appoint and relieve counsel, and shall retain jurisdiction over these cases regardless of where she may be assigned to hold court and may schedule such hearings as may be necessary at any time without regard as to whether there is a term of court scheduled,” the order reads.

Toal became the first woman to serve as a S.C. Supreme Court Justice when she was elected an Associate Justice in March 1988 following a 13-year career in the South Carolina House. She was installed as Chief Justice in March 2000, an office she held until her retirement in 2015.