Hampton County judge assigned to hear Satterfield vs. Murdaugh case

FILE – Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted Friday, Nov. 19, on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people as well as fees meant for his law firm. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Court documents filed Wednesday show that a Hampton County judge has been assigned to oversee the case brought against disgraced Hampton County lawyer, Alex Murdaugh, by the sons of his deceased former housekeeper.

Judge Bentley D. Price has been assigned to the case.

The suit alleges that Murdaugh was the mastermind behind an elaborate scheme to divert millions of dollars meant for the sons of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after what was described as a trip-and-fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home.

The appointment of the judge comes just one day after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released audio from the 911 call just after Satterfield’s fall.

The investigation into Satterfield’s death and the subsequent alleged misallocation of funds has revealed a paper trail seemingly showing Murdaugh siphoning death settlement funds into a shell account.

The discovery prompted further inquiry, which led to a grand jury indicting Murdaugh on multiple similar counts in jurisdictions throughout the state.