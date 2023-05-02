LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parties in a fatal 2015 boat crash case involving Alex Murdaugh’s now-dead son, Paul Murdaugh, will appear in a Lexington County court on Wednesday.

The case stems from a 2015 boat crash during which an allegedly drunk and underaged Paul crashed into a bridge, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuries several other teens who were on the boat.

Paul and five other friends spent the evening drinking, buying alcohol at Parker’s Kitchen convenience store before heading to an oyster roast. Paul used his older brother Buster’s ID to make the purchase. The suit names Parker’s as a defendant because the store sold alcohol to minors.

However, Parker’s is pushing back, saying the clerk who was working at the time did due diligence in checking Paul’s ID.

In a motion filed Monday night, Parker’s conceded that tragic events occurred, but said Parker’s is not responsible for Beach’s death.

Additionally, Parker’s said since the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) did not bring charges against Parker’s after its investigation, Parker’s should not be held liable.

Attorney Joe McCulloch, who represents the living boat crash victims, disagrees. He said that surveillance footage showed the clerk looking at the ID for two seconds, which was insufficient.

McCulloch also said that the theory SLED exonerated Parker’s was untrue. An interaction between McCulloch and SLED agent David Leslie, who investigated the case, seems to support McCulloch’s assertion.

In the deposition, McCulloch asks Leslie if he believes Parker’s has no responsibility. Leslie replies “I have not heard that, I don’t agree with that.”

Parties are set to argue the motions before Judge Daniel Hall at 2:00 p.m.