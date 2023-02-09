WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A bomb threat called in to the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday forced a hold on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial for several hours.

With the trial now in its third week – and could not continue for several more weeks – one attorney who is familiar with the case explains how members of that jury may be feeling and what kind of impact an experience like that may pose to the group.

Eric Bland, an attorney representing a victim of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, said the jury appeared to be fatigued last Friday as the trial concluded its second week.

Bland said reality set in that this was going to be a long trial, especially with new evidence regarding Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes now admissible in court. He is worried about the 12 jurors.

Judge Clifton Newman receives news before an evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks with attorney Jay Bender, who is representing media, as an evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

“The reality is – not only is my work life affected, family life, health and enjoyment affected, but possibly now my safety may be affected,” said Bland. “This does not benefit the prosecution, this only benefits Alex.”

He went on to say, “This makes them think that someone is watching these proceedings and want to interfere. You and I can leave, the people who don’t are the participants in this trial; the jury, the court personnel, and they are concerned.”

Bland said recent events may impact jurors who were reluctant to sit on the team before the trial begam, and we could even see some requests from jurors to be dismissed. Especially if the trial drags on into March.

Sources told News 2 a long distance number is believed to have called in that bomb threat. Authorities are tracing that number and fully investigating its origin.