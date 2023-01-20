COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial is set to begin Monday for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh to determine whether he is responsible for the murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

The two were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County property in June 2021. The killings led to an unraveling of crimes that involved Alex, including fraud, financial crimes, and a botched attempted suicide plot.

While the trial is slated to start on Monday, January 23, it could be days before opening arguments are heard in the case. The judge and both the prosecution and defense will need to select 12 jury members from a rather large pool and at least two alternates.

The court will also need to discuss a handful of motions before the trial can get underway. It is a process that could take a few days.

News 2 and counton2.com will provide extensive coverage of the trial, including a livestream from inside the courtroom each day. You can watch that livestream at counton2.com/murdaugh-trial or inside the News 2 app – which you can download here.

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the trial. It is expected to last through February 10, 2023, depending on when the trial officially gets underway following jury selection and discussion of the filed motions.