COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney Dick Harpootlian moved for a mistrial Friday during witness testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

The motion came as Blanca Simpson, who was serving as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family when the murders happened back in June 2021, was set to give testimony regarding a conversation she had with Margaret Murdaugh about money just months before the killing.

Harpootlian objected saying that Simpson’s testimony was hearsay before testimony began.

Prosecutors asked Simpson if Margaret was concerned about money before Judge Clifton Newman ruled on the objection, but Harpootlian objected, and the jury was sent to the jury room.

Harpootlian moves for a mistrial because the prosecution brought up the issue of money after he had objected and before Judge Newman had ruled. He says that even if the objection is sustained, the jury can’t forget what was said.

But prosecutors said the testimony is admissible because hearsay evidence is admissible in certain situations.

Judge Newman heard testimony without the jury present.

Simpson said Margaret was crying and said a lawsuit was filed asking for $30 million. Maggie said they didn’t have that kind of money, and told Simpson if she could give them everything she had and start over, she would.

Harpootlian said Murdaugh was the one named in the lawsuit, so Margaret’s concern about his financial state is not relevant to the limited financial crimes testimony permitted in this trial.

Judge Newman then ruled that there has been testimony throughout the trial depicting the family as loving. He says the defense has asked multiple times if there were any issues in the family, so this line of questioning is appropriate.

The motion for a mistrial was denied.