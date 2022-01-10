Judge taking Alex Murdaugh bond reduction hearing under advisement before making decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Grand Jury Judge Allison Lee says she will take evidence and testimony presented in a Monday bond reduction hearing for Alex Murdaugh under advisement before deciding whether or not to reduce a $7 million bond she set for the disgraced South Carolina lawyer last month.

During Monday’s hearing, several items were presented from the assets held by Murdaugh to assets he could inherit from the murder of his late wife and passing of his father three days later in June of 2021. Other topics included Murdaugh’s ability to flee if granted a reduced bond and whether he is a threat to himself or his community.

The bond hearing is connected to 48 State Grand Jury Charges ranging from fraud, forgery, computer crimes, money laundering and more all of which Murdaugh is accused of defrauding former clients out of more than $6 million dollars over a period of years dating back to at least 2016.

The bond reduction hearing comes less than a week after Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion to consider a reduced bond with the State Grand Jury back on Tuesday January 4th. In the motion, Harpootlian and Griffin stated their client has less than $10,000 in his bank account and “couldn’t afford to pay his phone bill” let alone the bond set by Judge Lee.

Prosecutors for the State of South Carolina say the bond should remain at $7 million due to the amount of assets Murdaugh could have access to, which they believe to be worth “substantial” amounts of money they fear Murdaugh could use to flee with.

State prosecutors and attorneys representing alleged victims of Murdaugh believe if released on bond, Murdaugh poses a threat to not only himself but to the community around him. Harpootlian says his client no longer has the tools needed to take money from legal clients with his law license being suspended.

Victims say they fear if released, Murdaugh could pose a threat to victims who have spoke out or made accusations against the disgraced South Carolina attorney.

Attorneys Peter McCoy and John Lay presented findings from Murdaugh’s assets as part of the hearing. They say findings have identified a Murdaugh owned bank account with roughly $10,000, a more than $2 million retirement fund along with a number of other protected and unprotected assets.

Thomas Moore, a Trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol who claims Murdaugh defrauded him out of more than $100,000 from a personal injury settlement, detailed his experience as a former client of Murdaugh’s. Moore, who was injured after being hit during a traffic stop, hired Murdaugh to represent him to win a settlement to cover medical bills.

Moore says Murdaugh was “nothing but nice” to him in their interaction but says if Murdaugh stole from him he could steal from anyone. Moore alleges he was given bad financial advice, gave the check for $100,000 to Murdaugh who immediately went and cashed the check and placed in a personal fund instead of giving it to the Murdaugh family law firm. Moore was just one of several victims statements provided during the hearing.

Judge Lee says she will take all of the information presented during Monday’s nearly two hour bond reduction hearing into consideration before issuing a written decision on Murdaugh’s bond. Judge Lee didn’t provide a timetable for the decision.