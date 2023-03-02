WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – After weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses, the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial has been charged with determining whether the disbarred South Carolina attorney killed his wife and son.

Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death near the dog kennels and feed room at the family’s Colleton County property – known as Moselle – on the night of June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh is facing two charges of murder and two charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has maintained his innocence in the killings, even taking the stand during his own double-murder trial in hopes of convincing the jury he was not responsible for the brutal deaths.

A family photo of Buster, Paul, Maggie and Alex is shown during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Jury deliberations come after a lengthy trial that began on January 23, 2023, at the Colleton County Courthouse. State prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday while the defense rested Thursday afternoon.

