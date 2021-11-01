Lawsuit claims Alex Murdaugh owes thousands in unpaid loans to his brother, Randy Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against Alex Murdaugh, by his brother, over unpaid personal loans.

Documents show Alex Murdaugh approached his brother, Randolph Murdaugh, IV, about needing a personal loan to cover an overdrawn bank account days before September 2, 2021.

They also show he claimed to have written other checks, including those to workers, which would make his account more overdrawn. “Defendant did not disclose that he was in poor financial condition,” the lawsuit states.

The loan was for $75,000, according to the lawsuit, and Alex asked that it be deposited into his checking account with the understanding that the money would be paid back within 30 days. The loan had not been paid back at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Randolph, or Randy, said in the lawsuit that he took Alex to a rehab facility where he agreed to pay $15,000 for initial treatment and claimed he had not yet been reimbursed.

Murdaugh was taken to an out-of-state rehab facility following a failed attempted suicide, after later admitting to having a drug problem.

While there, the lawsuit claims his son, Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Jr., or Buster, began selling assets and used the money to know debts. “Upon information and belief these debts are at Palmetto State Bank and at the rehabilitation facility that was treating (Murdaugh) for his drug addiction,” the lawsuit said.

One asset included a Kubota tractor and another was a rotary cutter. “After receiving uninterested potential buyers of these items, Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. offered these items for sale to Randolph Murdaugh, IV, for the same price, in exchange for cancellation of debt.”

Randy Murdaugh purchased the items in exchange for canceling $43,500 in debt; however, of the $90,000 owed, $46,500 has not been repaid.

Another lawsuit that was filed by a former legal partner on Friday claims Alex owed $477,000 in loans that have not been paid back.