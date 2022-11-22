HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A civil trial in the wrongful death case involving Mallory Beach has been delayed.

Beach was killed in a boating crash near the Archer’s Creek Bridge on February 24, 2019. Her estate has filed a wrongful death case against the estate of Paul Murdaugh, who many believe was driving the boat at the time of the crash, and the founder and CEO of Parker’s Kitchen.

The business is accused of selling alcohol to some underage boaters prior to the deadly crash.

A court filing out of Hampton County on Tuesday shows that the civil trial, which was scheduled for January 9, 2023, has been delayed after “careful consideration.”

Documents show a new trial date will be determined after consultation with attorneys.

Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his son Paul and wife Margaret in an unrelated crime that happened in June 2021, is expected to stand trial on those murder charges in mid-January 2023.

His attorneys requested the civil trial be moved back so they could prepare for that double murder trial.