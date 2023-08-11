CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has appealed a federal sentence handed down for his role in several financial crimes committed with Alex Murdaugh.

Laffitte was sentenced August 1, 2023 to 84 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,555,884.80 in restitution.

He was found guilty in November 2022 of using his position at the bank, which was largely operated by members of his family, to help Murdaugh steal money from his clients.

Laffitte was charged with six federal indictments connected to bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, and three counts of misapplication of bank funds.

Laffitte filed several appeals since being found guilty calling for a retrial. In the most recent prior to the sentencing appeal, he claimed his name was cleared during testimony in Murdaugh’s double-murder trial earlier this year.

All of Laffitte’s prior appeals have been denied so far.