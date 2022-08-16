COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dick Harpootlian, who is representing disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in myriad cases, is set to discuss a recent motion to supply discovery material related to charges connected to the death of his wife and son.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and South Carolina Attorney General’s office last month announced charges against Murdaugh in the June 2021 killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

Maintaining their client’s innocence, Murdaugh’s attorneys immediately requested the Attorney General’s office turn over all evidence within 30 days, which they said was required by law, and demanded to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence.

“It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them,” his attorneys wrote in a July 14th statement.

Murdaugh later pleaded not guilty to the charges while appearing in a Colleton County courtroom just a few days later.

It’s unclear if Murdaugh’s attorneys received any of the evidence within that window. But a recent call for a press conference by Harpootlian suggests that information has not been obtained.

A spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh said a Wednesday morning press conference will focus on the motion asking a court to order the state to comply “with their obligations under court rules and case law” to furnish discovery material.