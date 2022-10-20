COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Florence County courtroom on Thursday morning as his attorneys argued for more evidence and broader subpoena power as they prepare a defense in the murder trial of his wife and son.

Murdaugh’s attorneys said they want more evidence, including additional DNA testing, autopsy notes, phone data, and more from the night Margaret and Paul were killed on their Colleton County property.

They believe these elements could point investigators in a different direction.

The hearings brought some of the state’s evidence against Alex Murdaugh to light, including gunshot residue testing, which turned up small amounts on the former attorney’s clothing.

His legal team also believes a failed polygraph test by an alleged accomplice, Curtis Eddie Smith, is a reason for state investigators to compare Smith’s DNA to what was discovered under Margaret’s fingernails from the night of the murders.

The attorneys say the state has failed to produce a timeline for the murder. But state prosecutors disagree- saying a cell phone video places Murdaugh near the scene of the murders 15 minutes before the coroner’s time of death.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled with the Attorney General’s office saying prosecutors have complied in turning over evidence. Jude Newman said Murdaugh’s defense team can come to him and ask for further evidence.

The trial is expected to begin on January 23, 2023.