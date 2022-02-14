Murdaugh attorneys argue for portions of lawsuit to be dropped, calling sections ‘irrelevant’

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Monday argued before a judge that allegations made against Murdaugh in one of the many lawsuits against him are irrelevant.

Attorney John Tiller, representing Alex Murdaugh, filed the motion to strike portions of a lawsuit filed by Connor Cook, a passenger of the fatal 2019 boat crash Paul Murdaugh that left 19-year-old Mallory Beach dead. Tiller claims some of the accusations are irrelevant and should be dropped from the suit.

Cook’s lawsuit alleges that after the crash, Alex Murdaugh was going from room to room at the hospital speaking to survivors of the crash in an effort to control the narrative. Depositions, including from Cook, accuse Murdaugh of attempting to orchestrate a “whisper campaign” to pin Cook as the driver of the boat when it crashed. Reports and interviews instead identified Murdaugh’s son Paul as the driver who was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Attorney Joe McCulloch, representing Cook, claims the accusations and details provided in the lawsuit are factual and should be presented in a trial. McCulloch also claims the details are necessary as they speak to Murdaugh’s character related to this lawsuit and other pending civil cases.

Judge Bentley Price took the arguments under advisement and said he expected to reach a decision within a day and inform the attorneys.