COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The defense team for disgraced attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will host a press conference Tuesday to discuss a new trial.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, recently filed a motion for a new trial based on “after discovered evidence.”

The duo will discuss the motion at a press conference Tuesday at the South Carolina State House.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on the south side of the State House grounds, near the Court of Appeals

Officials say copies of the filing will be distributed to the press Tuesday morning.