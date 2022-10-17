HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Counsel for disgraced former Hamtpon County attorney Alex Murdaugh have requested prosecutors turn over a slew of evidence pertaining to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, for which he is being charged.
Margaret Murdaugh (52) and her son, Paul Murdaugh (22) were found shot to death at the family home on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury for the killings in July of 2022.
Murdaugh has maintained his innocence, saying that he had nothing to do with their murders.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was brought in to investigate the murders and has been tight-lipped about the evidence implicating Murdaugh.
Indictments show Alex Murdaugh shot Margaret and Paul using a shotgun and rifle, but few other details were provided.
Now, Murdaugh’s attorneys are working to get that evidence released.
In an October 17, 2022 motion, Murdaugh’s lawyers move to compel the State to produce:
- Results of DNA testing done on Margaret and Paul’s clothes
- Lab results and bench notes of testing done on Murdaugh’s clothes
- Cell phone data from Margarat and Paul’s phones
- Photos taken of Margaret’s phone on the side of the road
- Complete autopsy files, including handwritten notes
- Information from a crime scene expert as well as emails between the State and the expert
- Blood stain analysis data
- All SLED bench notes relating to forensic analysis
- Copies of all jail phone calls made my Murdaugh
- Polygraph stim test and chart recordings for all polygraphs conducted in the investigation
- Audio and video recordings of Curtis Smith’s interviews
- Return for Google search warrant
- SLED interoffice emails
- Files from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Fourteenth Circuit Solicitors Office
- Bodycam recordings of interviews with Debbie McMillan And Grant Candor
The motion requests the court compel the State to produce this information within the next 10 days.
Murdaugh’s murder trial is set for January 23, 2023.