HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Counsel for disgraced former Hamtpon County attorney Alex Murdaugh have requested prosecutors turn over a slew of evidence pertaining to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, for which he is being charged.

Margaret Murdaugh (52) and her son, Paul Murdaugh (22) were found shot to death at the family home on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury for the killings in July of 2022.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence, saying that he had nothing to do with their murders.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was brought in to investigate the murders and has been tight-lipped about the evidence implicating Murdaugh.

Indictments show Alex Murdaugh shot Margaret and Paul using a shotgun and rifle, but few other details were provided.

Now, Murdaugh’s attorneys are working to get that evidence released.

In an October 17, 2022 motion, Murdaugh’s lawyers move to compel the State to produce:

Results of DNA testing done on Margaret and Paul’s clothes

Lab results and bench notes of testing done on Murdaugh’s clothes

Cell phone data from Margarat and Paul’s phones

Photos taken of Margaret’s phone on the side of the road

Complete autopsy files, including handwritten notes

Information from a crime scene expert as well as emails between the State and the expert

Blood stain analysis data

All SLED bench notes relating to forensic analysis

Copies of all jail phone calls made my Murdaugh

Polygraph stim test and chart recordings for all polygraphs conducted in the investigation

Audio and video recordings of Curtis Smith’s interviews

Return for Google search warrant

SLED interoffice emails

Files from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Fourteenth Circuit Solicitors Office

Bodycam recordings of interviews with Debbie McMillan And Grant Candor

The motion requests the court compel the State to produce this information within the next 10 days.

Murdaugh’s murder trial is set for January 23, 2023.