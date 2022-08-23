COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property.

A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. But Murdaugh’s attorneys – who maintained his innocence – demanded to see evidence that led to the decision.

In a motion filed Monday, attorney Dick Harpootlian said that during a search of Paul’s phone, investigators found audio and video recordings of Paul, Margaret, and Alex talking about the behavior of the family’s dog near the kennels on the family property in the same area where the bodies of both victims were found a short time later.

In the motion, Murdaugh’s attorneys said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) played portions of the recordings to members of the Murdaugh family last week but has continued refusal to turn over evidence to attorneys.

Details about the content of those recordings are limited; however, the motion claims the conversation between Alex and his wife and son provides no motive leading to the murders.

The motion also accuses state investigators of leaking evidence to the media and public despite seeking a protective order.

Harpootlian said last week prosecutors failed to hand over evidence within a deadline that called on them to deliver evidence against their client which they said was required by law.

State prosecutors said they have not leaked evidence and were in the process of seeking a protective order before turning over evidence.