HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The attorneys for former Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh have subpoenaed agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED confirmed that it had received subpoenas for agents Ryan Kelly, Charles Ghent, David Owen and Ryan Neill.

The subpoenas were sent by Murdaugh’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian.

SLED said that the agency “is reviewing the subpoenas,” but did not provide further comment.

A hearing regarding “motions in the Murdaugh case” is scheduled for Monday, though it was not immediately clear whether the subpoenas are connected to that hearing.

News 2 has requested the documents.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.