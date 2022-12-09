COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is set to appear in another pre-trial hearing Friday.

During a December 2nd trial in Columbia – in which Murdaugh waived his right to appear – attorneys requested an additional hearing to discuss pending motions calling on the state to disclose what they believe were Murdaugh’s motives for allegedly killing his wife and son in June 2021.

The motion called for a bill of particulars enabling his team to gather sufficient information on the charges against him to assist in pre-trial preparations.

Murdaugh’s lawyers claim that the state has produced over 1.2 million documents relating to alleged financial crimes, which the state claims are “‘inextricably linked’ to the murder of his wife and son.’”

But attorneys said the documents “do not contain direct evidence of Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt. Their only possible relevance is motive.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a response saying while the motive is not an element of the case, it’s an important face the jury would “want to know in understanding why Defendant murdered his own wife and son.”

Friday’s hearing is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Colleton County Courthouse. The murder trial is scheduled to begin on January 23, 2022.