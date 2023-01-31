COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A response given by Alex Murdaugh during an interview just days after the killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul in June 2021 sparked a lot of questions both inside the courtroom and on social media as week two of the double murder trial began.

State prosecutors on Monday played out a lengthy interview between Murdaugh and law enforcement where they discussed his relationship with Margaret and seeing images of Paul’s body. But at one point in the interview, Murdaugh began to sob and said “It’s just so bad. … did him so bad.”

Creighton Waters, a prosecutor for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, stopped the recording and questioned South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) special agent Jeff Croft about what he heard in that audio recording.

“You asked the defendant about the traumatic picture that he saw of Paul and Maggie, what did he say,” Waters questioned. “It’s just so bad. I did him so bad,” Croft replied.

There was no objection nor any follow-up from the defense team; however, you could see Alex Murdaugh utter a response seemingly denying what he said.

The response sparked many questions from the audience – did he say, “I did him so bad,” or “they did him so bad?” A response that could play a major role in the future of this murder trial.

Murdaugh’s defense team began cross-examining special agent Croft on Tuesday morning and pressed him on what he heard in that interview.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asked if Croft was 100% sure Murdaugh said “I” and not “they,” and Croft responded that he was 100% sure of what he heard during that interview.

When asked about his response to the statement, Croft said that he made a mental note, that it was still preliminary, and they didn’t have information to challenge Murdaugh on any of the statements.

Griffin asks why, if Murdaugh was being looked at as a possible suspect and apparently just said “I did him so bad,” did they not do anything further. Croft said a third interview was conducted.

Griffin went on to ask if Croft asked Murdaugh in the third interview — which was conducted August 11, 2021 — what he meant by his statement. Croft said he didn’t.

Griffin again asked Croft on why they didn’t press Murdaugh on what he meant by that statement during the interview. Croft said it was still early and they didn’t want to challenge Murdaugh.

The clip was played again in court multiple times, both in real-time and slowed down.

When Griffin asked Croft if he heard anything different, the special agent said no but acknowledged the jury will make up their own minds when it comes to that audio.