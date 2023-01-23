COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh and his legal team want to exclude testimony presented by the state’s ballistic expert as the disbarred attorney prepares to stand trial for the murder of his wife and son.

The documents filed Monday revealed Murdaugh’s team want to prevent – or at least limit – expert opinion testimony from Paul Greer, a forensic scientist, from testifying whether .300 “Blackout cartridges” found at the crime scene were fired from the seam weapon as used at a shooting range and near the Colleton County residence where Paul and Margaret Murdaugh were found shot to death.

Documents submitted as part of evidence in an official report for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to be used in connection with the state’s criminal investigation.

Attorneys representing Murdaugh said they would like for the court to conduct a council hearing to ensure the proffered evidence was scientifically and substantially reliable.