Murdaugh Murder Investigation: six months later

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been six months since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found brutally murdered on the Murdaugh’s Colleton County family property known as Moselle. The investigations into the double homicide have uncovered a trail of corruption by the family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is now the subject of five death investigations, millions of dollars of missing money, including dozens of charges.

The Murdaugh mysteries have run deep through the Lowcountry, captivating the county – spurring documentary series and making international new all since June 7th. June 7th, the day Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found brutally murdered by Alex Murdaugh on their Colleton County property.

Since then, Alex Murdaugh has been arrested several times and is accused of scheming a botched suicide attempts and stealing insurance money from previous legal clients.

Alex Murdaugh will be in bond court on Friday in connection with 27 new charges. We’ve also learned a third passenger in the 2019 fatal boat crash involving Murdaugh’s late son Paul has filed suit against Alex. And Bank of America is accused of being involved in an insurance fraud scheme. We’re taking a look back at the last six months of Murdaugh investigations.

183 days ago, two brutal murders and now six months later – there are little to no answers regarding those who could be responsible for the double homicide.

“I’ve got up to it now, it’s bad,” Alex Murdaugh could be heard saying on a released and redacted 9-1-1 call from the night of the murders. “Nobody, they’re not – neither one of them is moving.”

It’s a murder mystery capturing the attention of the nation, from the local to state and federal level. Law enforcement remaining quiet, there’s been no press conferences called in the case and little to no information on leads. Former State Attorney General Charlie Condon says it leaves some questions.

“There’s something missing, there’s got to be something missing,” says Condon.

Something missing and Condon says it becomes more and more apparent as days pass by and no new information is released.

“That as these days and weeks and now months have gone by, there’s got to be some issues in terms of actually proving who committed these crimes,” says Condon.

Without a smoking gun or concrete evidence, Condon says it raises questions for the public but impacts the surviving victims the most.

“Never being solved, solved years later – it’s really tough for the family,” says Condon. “It really hurts in terms of the possibility of having closure in the matters.”

The six-month anniversary marked with news of a new lawsuit, a bond hearing and a criminal complaint against Murdaugh as civil and criminal cases stack up.

“Alex didn’t act alone,” says Attorney Ronnie Richter, representing the Estate of Gloria Satterfield in one of the latest criminal case filings. “He needed a vehicle of which to wash it in order to use the money on the other side and he did that through some fake accounts that he had established with Bank of America.”

A sleepy Lowcountry town left shaken months ago. Now, they’re working to pick-up the pieces as a killer remains at large fearful the case could go cold.

“As each hour, day, week, month goes by – in a criminal case and you don’t have an arrest, it becomes challenging to solve it,” says Condon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, leading the investigation, declined to provide comment saying it’s an on-going investigation. If you have any information that could help the case, you’re urged to call SLED’s Murdaugh tip line at 803-896-2605.