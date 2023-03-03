HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hampton County law firm started by the family of Alex Murdaugh released a statement late Thursday night after a jury returned a guilty verdict in the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

Parker Law Group, formerly Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED), said the guilty verdict brings justice to and some closure to “this awful matter.”

Murdaugh resigned from the law firm in September 2021 after it was discovered he misappropriated funds. The separation came as reports surfaced of Murdaugh’s roadside shooting just weeks after the family murders.

“The actions of Alex Murdaugh are shocking to us all. Tonight’s verdict, which was rendered after a thorough and fair trial, brings justice and some closure to this awful matter. Maggie and Paul died tragically and for reasons we may never fully comprehend. They were much beloved, and we will forever mourn their loss,” the law firm said in its Thursday night statement.

A number of employees and former co-workers from the law firm delivered testimony during Murdaugh’s double murder trial ranging from financial crimes to the deadly shooting of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh.

The law firm announced in October 2021 that it had filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh in connection to his misallocation of millions of dollars in company funds.

Murdaugh is expected to be sentenced in a Colleton County Courtroom on Friday morning.