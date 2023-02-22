Alex Murdaugh at his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) — A longtime friend and former law partner of Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his double murder trial Wednesday.

Mark Ball testified about what he saw when he arrived at Murdaugh’s home the night of the murders.

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son on June 7, 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh used a rifle to shotgun to kill his son Paul and a rifle to kill his wife Maggie.

Mark Ball, a former colleague of Alex Murdaugh, testifies during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Murdaugh and his defense team deny he committed the murders. This week, they are working to convince a Colleton County jury he is innocent.

Ball was called to the stand by Murdaugh’s attorneys. He told jurors about some things at the crime scene that ‘pissed him off’.

According to Ball, he saw water dripping from a roof onto Paul’s body. He said, “It’s a crime scene. You don’t want water dripping all over the place. Most importantly, I thought it was disrespectful.”

He also expressed some concerns about what he saw the next morning. Ball testified he found shotgun pellets in the feed room where Paul was killed. He also found a piece of what he believed to be Paul’s skull on the ground.

“It infuriated me that this young man had been murdered and there was still his remains there…It was kind of like walking right across a grave.”

During cross examination, state prosecutors asked Ball about the alleged financial misdeeds Murdaugh has been accused of.

Ball testified about the investigation into how Murdaugh was allegedly stealing money from the law firm and clients. He also talked about the aftermath of their discovery.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said, “You have testified that you didn’t really know this man.” Ball replied, “Obviously, I did not. Had I known about the things he was doing we wouldn’t have been law partners.”

Ball also said he believes Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the video taken by Paul at the dog kennels. Prosecutors said this video was captured minutes before he was killed.

Wednesday morning, Murdaugh’s defense team said they were considering putting Murdaugh on the stand later this week.

Attorney Jim Griffin had asked Judge Clifton Newman to issue an order limiting the questioning on cross-examination from the state. Griffin said Murdaugh should strictly be asked about the murders and not the alleged financial misdeeds if he testifies.

Judge Newman said he would not issue an advanced ruling on this matter.

Murdaugh’s defense team said if they decide to allow him to testify, it would happen Thursday.