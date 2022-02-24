HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Representatives of a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash involving a prominent Hampton County family have added two more names to the wrongful death lawsuit.

The estate of Mallory Beach, who died after being thrown from a boat allegedly driven by a drunk and underaged Paul Murdaugh, has long been in a legal battle with the Murdaugh family.

Up until February 23, 2022 — nearly three years to the day after her death — the lawsuit named Paul’s father, Alex Murdaugh and his brother, Buster Murdaugh. It alleged that Alex knew about Paul’s propensity to drink and drive but let him get away with it, and that Buster provided Paul with his ID so that Paul could purchase alcohol.

Now, an amendment to the lawsuit adds representatives of Paul and his mother, Margaret, who were murdered at their family home in June of 2021, claiming they too bear responsibility for their negligence.

The negligence claims mirror those made by Miley Altman and Morgan Daughty, survivors of the boat crash and the last of the group of six to file suits against the family.

Beach’s suit calls for a jury trial.