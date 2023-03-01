COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The property where Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on the evening of June 7, 2021, has gained a lot of attention following the release of a Netflix documentary and as a verdict in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial draws near.

With heavy security in place Wednesday morning, members of the jury were taken to the Moselle Road property to view the dog kennels, feed room, and the Murdaugh house to get a glimpse of where the killings took place.

The property has drawn a lot of attention from people interested in the case, with many traveling to take pictures outside the front gate. Several people were seen outside of Moselle following Wednesday’s visit by the jury.

One couple was driving home from vacation in Florida and decided to stop by Moselle and the Colleton County Courthouse on their way back to Charlotte. Another woman said she has been at the courthouse or at the Moselle property every day since the trial began.

Another person we saw at the property was a gentleman who said he has known Alex Murdaught since they were kids.

“We started out middle school together all the way through high school,” said Laranzo White. “Played football, little league baseball team and all that – you know, got to know him as a real good friend.”

That’s why he was so shocked when he found out why Alex Murdaugh was on trial. “Graduated, moved away. He went to college and all that good stuff, you know- just kind of surprising to see him in this situation,” he said.

White stopped by Moselle on Wednesday afternoon to join others in taking a few pictures and documenting a piece of South Carolina’s-stained history.

“Very prominent family. Well known. Like I said, I moved away, but my sister worked for, you know the law firm and everything. Seemed like a real good guy tried to help everyone out, you know, like I said it’s just a shock. Just shocking to me.”

White said he has followed the trial from the start.

“Have been keeping track of the trial, watch it every day. Didn’t get a chance to watch it today but kinda watching it, seeing some of the witnesses you know like I said I grew up in this area three miles from here.”

What is he thinking about the case against his childhood friend?

“See the evidence, circumstantial evidence, not really nothing proven- but you know, that Snapchat video really opened my eyes up, like you know, to where I think there’s more to it than what they’re saying,” he said.

As far as his thoughts on the jury’s decision… “I hope they can come up with a decision. Like I said, it’s a lot of circumstantial evidence. For somebody to do a gruesome crime like that to their wife and child, it’s kind of hard to believe but I just hope that it don’t be a hung jury, and they come up with a verdict.”

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said earlier this week that people were trespassing on the Moselle property taking selfies in front of the feed room. He said that Alex’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, who has been maintaining the property, called the sheriff’s office to remove some people from the location.

You can read more about the jury’s visit to Moselle here.