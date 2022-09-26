BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Palmetto State Bank CEO and accomplice of disgraced Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh is asking that Grand Jury charges against him be dropped due to what he claimed was government error.

Russell Laffitte filed a motion Monday to dismiss a second superseding indictment issued by a Grand Jury, which he said the government acknowledged contained “factual errors.”

According to Laffitte, a third superseding indictment correcting only one paragraph was supposed to be issued, however “when the Grand Jury issued its third indictment in this case, more than 16 paragraphs were changed.”

Laffitte argued that the Government “exceeded its authority,” saying “not only are the edits substantive and impact Mr. Laffitte’s ability to present a defense, but they exceed the changes to the single paragraph the Government told the Court it would be amending.”

Some changes included expanding “the scope of the charges against Mr. Laffitte by calling into question more transactions in which he was allegedly involved” and increasing “both the number of unsecured loans and the amounts allegedly extended to the unindicted ‘Bank Customer.'”

In three instances, the reference used for Laffitte was changed from “personal representative” to “conservator” or vice versa. According to the motion, “these edits are more than just mere monikers used for ease of reference. They are legal terms. They have different meanings and impose differing obligations under the South Carolina Probate Code.”

As a result, Laffitte argued that “the improver evidence provided by the Government has tainted the Grand Jury.” Likewise, the motion claimed that “if the government is going to hold Mr. Laffitte accountable for knowing the intricacies of the South Carolina Probate Code, then the Court should hold the Government to the same standard.”

The motion does not request dismissal of all the charges against Laffitte, just dismissal of the Second Superseding Indictment.

A comparison of the indictments can be found below:

A separate motion filed by Laffitte Monday requested prosecutors disclose “any information it actually or constructively possesses and which information is favorable to the defendants and material to the issue of guilt or punishment or in any way discredits the government’s case,” in accordance with the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause and the Brady Rule.