WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), delivered rare remarks Friday afternoon just moments after disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was given a double life sentence for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

“Alex Murdaugh has now been rightfully found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and Paul. He was found guilty because he was guilty. And as one of the witnesses said, Paul was a little detective,” said Chief Keel.

The longtime SLED chief gave notice to those who have assisted Alex Murdaugh in his various crimes saying justice will be sought.

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Keel went on to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson and his team of prosecutors and investigators and forensic agents from SLED – all of whom he remarked did a “fantastic job” in the double murder trial.

“The agents and prosecutors who worked this case sacrificed countless moments from their own families to ensure that a person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul was fairly tried and brought to justice.”

Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County property on the night of June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh was indicted for the crimes more than a year after the murders.

He was found guilty after weeks of witness testimony and sentenced to life in sentence for each murder count.