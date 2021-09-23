SLED confirms FBI is assisting with Murdaugh investigation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday confirmed that the FBI is assisting with the investigation into the Murdaugh family.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said that he has “been in contact with the [FBI] as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.”

He said that SLED has been using federal resources as needed throughout the investigation, and plans to continue doing so.

Keel noted that since “the brutal murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on June 7,” SLED has been committed to bringing justice to the victims, as well as “following the facts, no matter where they lead.”

The initial investigation into the murders of Paul and Maggie led to the unspooling of a thread of crimes and alleged crimes committed by the Murdaugh family, culminating with the sentencing of Patriarch Alex Murdaugh for orchestrating his own botched hit job in hopes of accessing a $10 million life insurance policy for his only living son, Buster.