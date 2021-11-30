SLED releases 911 call from 2018 slip and fall accident involving Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday released a 9-1-1 call from an accident involving Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield, who worked as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family for nearly two decades, died following what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in Colleton County back in 2018.

In the February 2 call, you can hear a woman – identified in a call log as Maggie – explaining to an operator that Satterfield had fallen, and her head was bleeding. “I cannot get her up,” the voice said.

It states she fell while going up a set of eight steps outside the home on Moselle Road, and that she was on the ground and not very responsive.

The 9-1-1 operator attempted to ask questions about Satterfield’s state. A male voice on the call stated that Satterfield couldn’t talk, cracked her head on the concrete and was bleeding out of her left ear and from the top of her head.

The unidentified male on the line became agitated as the 9-1-1 operator continued to ask questions about the incident and information about Satterfield.

OPERATOR: Do you guys know who she is?

MALE: Yes, she works for us.

OPERATOR: Okay, do you know if she’s ever had a stroke or anything before?

MALE: Ma’am can you stop asking me all these questions and send us an ambulance?

OPERATOR: I already have them on the way. Me asking questions does not slow them down in any way. These are relevant questions that I have to ask for the ambulance.

Documents show Satterfield was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. She later died at the hospital.

But a letter sent to SLED by Coroner Angela Topper – and released to the media in September 2021 – said that Satterfield’s “death was not reported to the Coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed. On the death certificate, the manner of death was ruled ‘Natural,’ which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident.”

SLED announced in September it was opening an investigation into her death “based upon a request from the Hampton County Coroner… as well as information gathered during the course of [the] other investigations involving Alex Murdaugh.”

A wrongful death lawsuit was eventually filed against the Murdaugh family on behalf of the estate and it was later discovered Alex Murdaugh had been stealing the settlement funds.