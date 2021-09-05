SLED releases new details in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new information on the shooting of Alex Murdaugh that occurred Saturday.

SLED reports that the Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh who said that he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

The scene was secured by the Hampton County Sheriff and Murdaugh was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center by EMS in Savannah, Georgia where he was treated for a superficial gunshot wound to the head, SLED says.

Around 2:41 P.M., SLED personnel was dispatched to the scene along with Lowcountry regional agents arriving at the scene at 3:40 P.M.

Working overnight into Sunday morning, agents collected evidence, processed the crime scene, interviewed witnesses, and continued following up on leads.

Murdaugh was driving a black Mercedes-Benz SUV prior to being shot, and the SUV was submitted into evidence for law enforcement to process.

No arrests have been made at this time, and SLED continues to lead the investigation.

Count on 2 for updates.