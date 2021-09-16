Watch: Raw video of Alex Murdaugh bond hearing

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh on Thursday appeared in a Hampton County bond court on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report.

He was granted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond with permission to return to an out-of-state rehab facility, where he is working to end a decades-long opioid addiction.

One of Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, argued that Murdaugh’s addiction is the root cause of his problems and what drove him to orchestrate his own murder.

After digging himself into a financial hole and misappropriating funds from his former law firm, Harpootlian said that Murdaugh felt the only way he could ensure financial stability for his only living son was to end his own life, hoping to secure a $10 million life insurance policy.

Harpootlian also said that Murdaugh’s opioid problem was exacerbated by the recent murder of his wife and youngest son, who were shot at the family property in June.